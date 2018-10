PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A firefighter was seriously injured while battling a Bronx blaze on Sunday night, officials said.

The firefighter suffered neck and back injuries after falling off a ladder at the Mayflower Avenue building, police said. He’s in serious but stable condition.

The fire is under control.

BX ALL HANDS 1656 MAYFLOWER AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE ON 3RD FLR, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) October 15, 2018