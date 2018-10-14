Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Man allegedly follows, exposes himself to woman at Long Island parking lot

Posted 11:20 AM, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, October 14, 2018

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — A man was arrested for allegedly following a woman into a Long Island parking lot and flashing her.

Brian McBride, 41, was taken into custody after he allegedly followed a woman into a parking lot and exposed himself.

Brian McBride, 41, was arrested and faces charges of fourth-degree stalking and public lewdness.

At about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was getting ready to leave a parking lot at 2755 Long Beach Road in Oceanside, said police.

As she got into her car, she noticed McBride looking and pointing at her, said cops.

The victim drove across the street to a different parking lot when McBride followed her vehicle and approached the driver’s side door, according to police.

He allegedly began to make lewd gestures and exposed himself to the victim, who then called 911.

McBride was later taken into custody.