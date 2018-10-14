Man allegedly follows, exposes himself to woman at Long Island parking lot

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — A man was arrested for allegedly following a woman into a Long Island parking lot and flashing her.

Brian McBride, 41, was arrested and faces charges of fourth-degree stalking and public lewdness.

At about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was getting ready to leave a parking lot at 2755 Long Beach Road in Oceanside, said police.

As she got into her car, she noticed McBride looking and pointing at her, said cops.

The victim drove across the street to a different parking lot when McBride followed her vehicle and approached the driver’s side door, according to police.

He allegedly began to make lewd gestures and exposed himself to the victim, who then called 911.

McBride was later taken into custody.