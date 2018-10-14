Car crashes into NJ monument, killing driver: authorities

CRESSKILL, N.J. — A car crashed into a New Jersey monument Saturday, killing the driver, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to a report about a single motor vehicle crash at the Cresskill Monument along Knickerbocker Road and Madison Avenue in Cresskill.

Police said a white 2016 Infiniti Q50 crashed into the monument.

The driver was the only person involved, said police. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The roadways in and around the monument had temporarily been closed for investigation.

The monument is dedicated to soldiers who passed through Camp Merritt, New Jersey on their way to fight in Europe in World War I.