3 sought in series of pickpocketing on bus, subways in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — Authorities are looking for three women accused of pickpocketing victims on trains and buses and going on shopping sprees in Manhattan.

The pickpocketers have been targeting victims since July, police said. They approached victims on the subway or MTA buses, removing their wallets from their possession, according to cops.

During one instance, a woman’s credit card was charged about $600 at Bloomingdale’s after she discovered her wallet was missing, said police.

At least six incidents were reported to police:

July 24: A 36-year-old woman’s wallet was stolen while she was on board a northbound 4 train as it was approaching Grand Central Terminal and East 42nd Street.

July 31: A 71-year-old man’s wallet containing credit cards was stolen as he was on board a southbound 6 train approaching Astor Place.

Aug. 9: A woman exited an MTA bus on Madison Avenue and East 79th Street when she realized her wallet, containing several credit cards, was taken from her bag.

Sept. 22: A 36-year-old woman in the vicinity of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue realized her wallet was missing. Police say surveillance footage shows an unknown woman using the victim’s credit card at Bloomingdale’s. About $600 was charged on her account.

Sept. 24: A 46-year-old woman in the vicinity of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue discovered her wallet was missing. Surveillance footage shows a woman attempting to use the victim’s credit card, but charges were not approved.

Sept. 29: A 74-year-old woman’s wallet was taken as she was on board a northbound 1 train as it approached the 96th Street station.

Two of the alleged pickpocketers are described to be in their 50s. The third woman is described to be in her 30s and was last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).