2 more bodies found in water off Long Island coast after place crash

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — Searchers found the bodies of two more people who were on the plane that crashed into the ocean waters off of Long Island, officials said.

Police had already found and identified the body of Raj Persaud, 41. Officials have not yet confirmed the names of the other two victims. One of them was identified as an adult woman and the other victim is an adult man.

The group of three were in the small private plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-34, when it crashed on Saturday morning. The plane was being flown from Connecticut to South Carolina.

The plane crashed around 11 a.m. about a mile off of Quogue, New York, in the Hamptons.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.