Video: Man takes painting worth over $1,000 from Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE, the Bronx — A man stole a painting worth over $1,000 from a Bronx building, police said.

On Oct. 5, he entered the building on Courtland Avenue near East 160th Street in Melrose and removed a painting from a third floor hallway, cops said.

Video surveillance shows the man leaving with the large painting through the building’s main entrance.

He is described to be 5-feet 10-inches and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, beige pants, a red hat and a red backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).