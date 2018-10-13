1 body recovered after small plane crashes into water off Long Island coast, authorities say

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A plane crashed into the water off the Long Island coast near the Hamptons Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Authorities are on scene searching for a plane that went down just after 11 a.m. about one mile off the beach near Dune Road in Quogue, officials said.

One body has been recovered, New York State Police said. It has not been confirmed how many people were on the plane.

A civilian on the beach reported seeing the small aircraft go down, said the USCG.

The U.S. Coast Guard has dispatched a ship from its Shinnecock station to assist in search efforts, said officials.

Quogue is a village in Suffolk County located near Westhampton Beach.

Authorities say it appears to have taken off from the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Associated Press contributed to this report.