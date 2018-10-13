× Man, woman attacked by stray dog in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A man and a woman were injured after a dog attacked them both in Long Island City, police said Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a German Shepherd lunging at several pedestrians near the intersection of 44th Avenue and 21st Street around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old woman bleeding from a bite wound on her left arm, and man, 20, suffering from bloody bite wounds to his face, according to police.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog ran away before anyone could capture him, police told PIX11 News.

