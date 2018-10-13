Man fights back against attempted robber at Bronx bus stop, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A man waiting at a Bronx bus stop is seen fighting back after he was attacked during an attempted robbery.

On Sept. 24, police received a report that a 48-year-old man was assaulted while waiting for an MTA bus on the corner of East Tremont and Randal avenues in Throgs Neck.

While waiting for the bus, the victim was approached by a man who struck him in the face with an unknown object and demanded money, said police.

The victim fought back and the attacker fled, said cops.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a laceration to the face.

Police released video surveillance of the man sought in the attack.

The alleged attacker is described as a male, about 18 years old, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a green jacket, gray jeans, black sneakers and a red backpack.

