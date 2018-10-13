Man in MTA hat exposes himself to 2 girls in Brooklyn: police

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man accused of exposing himself to two young girls in Brooklyn.

The man was driving a gray Toyota minivan when he approached a 14-year-old girl who was walking with her friend in the vicinity of Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park in Bay Ridge on Oct. 8, police said.

He began to ask the girl for directions. During their interaction, the man exposed himself to the victim, authorities said.

Three days later, police said the same man approached an 11-year-old girl on Colonial Road and asked her for directions to McDonald’s.

During their interaction, the man asked if she could come inside the car for better help with the directions, according to police.

As she got closer, the victim observed the man was exposing himself.

Police released a sketch of the man allegedly involved in both incidents.

The individual is described as a male. During the first incident, he was seen wearing an MTA hat. During the second incident, he was described to be wearing a blue button down shirt with an MTA patch on his shoulder.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).