4 women sought in Brooklyn assault, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Four women are wanted in connection to an assault in Brooklyn, police said.

On Sept. 12, they allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute with a 23-year-old woman at the corner of Graham Avenue and Varet Street in Williamsburg.

The dispute escalated, at which point a physical fight began, police said.

The victim was punched, bit and thrown to the ground, sustaining injuries to her face and body, according to cops.

She did not seek medical attention.

Police released images of the four alleged attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).