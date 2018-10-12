Michael passes through tri-state, flood advisories in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remnants of Post Tropical Storm Michael barrel through the east coast, slamming the tri-state area with heavy rain.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the storm is now a Post Tropical Storm and is moving away from the coast.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning, affecting areas in southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York.

A flood advisory also remains in effect until 5:45 a.m. for Western Suffolk County and Southeastern Nassau County on Long Island.

A flood advisory remains in effect through 6:15 a.m. Eastern Suffolk County.

An additional one to two inches of rain is possible over the areas.

The rain is expected to taper off and end early Friday, with clearing skies and noticeably cooler weather.

Heavy rain started to push through the tri-state area Thursday evening.

Making landfall in the United States as a Category 4 hurricane, Michael left cities in Florida in ruins.

Over 900,000 customers in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were left without power following the storm’s strong wind gusts and downpours of rain.

Michael is responsible for at least six deaths.