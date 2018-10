Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Raven Symone has been a part of the entertainment industry since she was young.

Oji catches up with the former child star to talk about a special musical episode of her hit show “Raven’s Home.”

The reboot launched last year and has gathered millions of fans and is now going worldwide.

Oji talks with her about mentoring her young cast mates, the musical episode, new music as a musical artist, ordering from Amazon and more.