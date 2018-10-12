Neighbors question DOT after Park Slope intersection ripped up twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Park Slope residents say construction near the intersection where two children were killed earlier this year is a waste of the city's time and money.

Two months ago city officials touted the resurfacing and re-striping of the intersection of 5th Avenue and 9th Street as much-needed life-saving work. It came in the wake of the crash that killed one-year-old Joshua Lew and four-year-old Abigail Blumenstein.

However, during the last week Department of Transportation workers were back once again digging up part of the work that was done.

“We spend so much money on taxes, and it seems like they put it down and before you know it they’re ripping it up for something else,” said neighbor Maria Morales. “It’s a waste of money.”

The current work at 5th and 9th is part of tens of millions the city is spending annually to make every intersection compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Neighbors like Lynne Kenny said they understand why the work need to be done— but complain that she seldom sees the city coordinating road construction efforts to save taxpayers time and money.

“ The left hand isn’t talking to the right,” she said.

PIX 11 has reached out to the NYC DOT for a response to the concerns neighbors are raising, but has yet to get a comment.