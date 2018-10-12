Mold found at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY -- Mold was found in two buildings at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City.

“The mold was pretty gross,” Joseph Brandy, a freshman at the university who was moved into a hotel by the school two weeks ago after mold was found in his dormitory.

“The third and forth floors were pretty bad, they were covering doors with plastic bags - it was pretty overwhelming to see,” he told PIX11 Friday.

Whelan Hall, a dormitory and Gannon Hall, the science building were shut down a few weeks ago according to school staff.

An email went out to students alerting them.

Over 100 students and staff who were affected have now been placed in other dorms and hotels, temporarily.

“We don’t want students to stay in this environment until we know 100 percent it’s safe,” said Fred Bonato, the university’s Vice President of Academic Affairs.

This week PIX11 was at William Paterson University in NJ for mold problems and yesterday was at SUNY Old Westbury - where students say they are still living with mold.

What’s one theory for the sudden mold outbreak?

“I truly believe climate change is taking place and the technology that keeps these buildings healthy is just not built for that,” said Bonato.

“Humidity has a lot to do with it, high humidity is the kind of environment mold grows in.”

While students have their health concerns, they are happy the school is taking it seriously.

“It’s a safety hazard hope they clean it up,” said Enrique Mata, a sophomore.

Maureen Hernandez, a freshman isn’t too worried.

“I feel everything’s gonna be alright because the school is handling it very well.”