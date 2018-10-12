Man critically injured after Central Park attack: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released the sketch of the individual accused of attacking a man in Central Park.

On Sept. 22, a 53-year-old man was walking with a female acquaintance inside Central Park near East 106th Street when they were approached from behind, police said.

An unidentified man struck the victim in the head with an unknown object before fleeing on a bicycle out of the park, cops said.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police released a sketch of the alleged attacker and surveillance footage of him on a bike at the time of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).