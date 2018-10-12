Man arrested in fatal shooting at Bronx McDonald’s drive-thru to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The man accused of killing a 71-year-old man at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx is expected to face a judge Friday.

Bushawn Shelton was arrested Thursday on conspiracy to commit murder for hire and possession of a weapon charges in the Oct. 4 slaying of Sylvester Zottola, of the Bronx.

Zottola was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his car, slumped over the steering wheel.

He'd been shot in the head and body, said police.

Zottola was suspected to have ties to the Bonanno crime family. His car was riddled with bullets as he waited for his order in the drive-thru.

In July, Zottola’s 41-year-old son Salvatore Zottola, survived a shooting after a car pulled up to him, firing a spray of bullets. He suffered several gunshot wounds to his torso, his left hand and graze wounds to his head.

Shelton was arrested at his grandmother’s home Thursday. Police say they found $45,000 in cash and a loaded gun.

Associated Press contributed to this report.