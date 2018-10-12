Knife-wielding driver harasses motorist, tries to flee during pursuit and crash: police

HOWELL, N.J. — A knife-wielding woman was arrested after she allegedly harassed a family on a New Jersey highway before attempting to flee from cops Thursday.

Authorities received a call at about 11:30 a.m. from a woman who said an aggressive driver was harassing her family on Route 9 in Howell.

The 22-year-old caller was in a vehicle with her parents driving on the highway when a white Ford Focus driven by Maloney began erratically driving and “brake checking” their vehicle, said police.

Maloney, 51, allegedly began to wave an 8-inch folding, tactical-style knife out of the window at the caller and her family. When the caller’s vehicle tried to drive past Maloney’s vehicle, she would block them in, police said.

When police attempted to stop Maloney, she refused to stop and began weaving in and out of traffic north of Route 9, according to police.

She later collided with a Toyota Rav 4 after ignoring the red traffic signal at the intersection for Georgia Tavern Road, said cops.

When Maloney tried to flee on foot, but was later taken into custody, said police. The knife was located inside her vehicle.

She and the driver of the Rav 4 were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Maloney faces charges of eluding, making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and assault by auto. She was also issued several motor vehicle citations.