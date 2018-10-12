Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A viewer who says he is a NYCHA caretaker at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, reached out to PIX11 news for help. He says his building development needs more workers to clean up inside and outside the 14 buildings of the complex.

“I’ve lived here more than forty years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Roxy Reid, of the Castle Hill Houses.

The lobby of 530 Olmstead Avenue had old furniture and trash. An old washing machine and sofa were spotted in the back of the building.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they cleaned up the building inside and outside.

= = =

Every day, Andrea Waring says she worries someone will just walk into her building, she says the back door to her building at the Pomonok Houses is always broken.

“I don’t know who comes in here at night,” said Waring.

Also, some families complain some of the lights are broken outside.

“It’s very scary very scary,” said Waring.

A NYCHA spokesperson says the are fixing the back door, that continues to be vandalized. Also the lighting, and a residents bathroom that needs repairs will be fixed too.

