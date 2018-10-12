Feeling lucky? Here are your winning $548 million Mega Millions jackpot lottery numbers

NEW YORK — Feeling lucky?

Here are your winning Mega Millions jackpot numbers: 70, 24, 46, 4, 61, 7

The estimated Mega Millions $548 million prize would be the largest jackpot in more than nine months. Players who buy $2 tickets face extremely long odds, with a one in 302.5 million chance of matching all six numbers.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because no one has won the jackpot since July 24, when 11 co-workers from the San Francisco Bay Area joined an office pool and hit the winning numbers for a $543 million payoff.

The odds of winning both games? 1 in 75,000,000,000,000,000.

You have a higher chance of becoming president of the United States, becoming an astronaut, or being killed by a shark or an asteroid.

Powerball’s winning numbers will be drawn on Saturday.

