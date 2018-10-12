Deadline to register to vote in NY is tonight 🇺🇸

NEW YORK— There is still time to make sure that you can vote in the fast-approaching midterm elections next month.
The deadline to register to vote in New York Friday before midnight, and the registration should be received by the board of elections no later than October 17th.
To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18-years-old by the end of this year, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction and you cannot be registered to vote anywhere else.
Here’s how you can register to vote in New York State:
- Register in person at your county Board of Elections. There is one in each borough – The Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island), Queens and Kings (Brooklyn).
- Register to vote at a host of New York State agency offices.
- Request that a voter registration application form be mailed to you on the state Board of Elections website, or you can call 1-800-FOR-VOTE.
- Submit that voter application form to your local DMV. You can also register to vote on the DMV website if you already have a DMV-issued ID, such as a driver’s license.
- The state Board of Elections website makes a registration form available on its website. It can be either filled out on a computer and then printed out, or it can be printed and filled out by hand. Once filled out, it must be mailed to your county Board of Elections.
- City residents can also email their mailing address to vote@boe.nyc.ny.us or call 1-866-VOTE-NYC to request a mail registration application.If you have a driver’s license, you can register here.