Deadline to register to vote in NY is tonight 🇺🇸

NEW YORK— There is still time to make sure that you can vote in the fast-approaching midterm elections next month.

The deadline to register to vote in New York Friday before midnight, and the registration should be received by the board of elections no later than October 17th.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18-years-old by the end of this year, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction and you cannot be registered to vote anywhere else.

Here’s how you can register to vote in New York State: