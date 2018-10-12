4 hurt in elevator accident in Brooklyn: FDNY

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — At least four people were hurt in an elevator accident at a Brooklyn building Friday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of an elevator accident at 741 Flushing Ave. in Williamsburg at about 9:12 a.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, fire officials said.

The Department of Buildings said the elevator dropped from the first floor to the basement.

The building is surrounded by mixed-use buildings and is across the street from the Woodhull Medical Center, according to Google Maps.

Investigation remains ongoing.