HACKENSACK, NJ — A gas pump burst into flames Wednesday night when a driver pulled away too early, video from the Hackensack Fire Department shows.

The driver was filling up at a Lukoil around 10 p.m. when the fire started. After pulling away early, the pump broke away from the base and gasoline vapors ignited.

The emergency fuel cut off switch was hit and an attendant from the gas station used an extinguisher on the flames.