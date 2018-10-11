Unauthorized person on tracks cause delays on westbound LIRR service

NEW YORK — Commuters are advised to expect delays on westbound LIRR service following an earlier suspension.

Westbound LIRR trains will stop at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside until regular service is restored.

Service between Jamaica and Penn Station was temporarily suspended Thursday morning after an unauthorized person was on the tracks in one of the East River tunnels, LIRR tweeted.

Limited westbound service has been restored between Jamaica and Penn and customers can anticipate delays of up to an hour due to an unauthorized person on the tracks in one of the East River tunnels. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 11, 2018

Limited service has since been restored, but delays of up to an hour are anticipated.

NYC Transit is currently cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica- Sutphin/Archer Ave., Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike, and Forest Hills – 71st Avenue.

Tickets will also be cross-honored for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and on the 7 train at Woodside-61st Street.