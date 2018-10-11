Suspect arrested in fatal Bronx McDonald’s drive-thru shooting of 71-year-old man

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 71-year-old man with alleged mob ties at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx.

Authorities say Bushawn Shelton, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday on conspiracy to commit murder for hire and possession of a weapon charges in the Oct. 4 slaying of Sylvester Zottola, of the Bronx.

Zottola was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his car on Oct. 4. He’d been shot in the head and body. Zottola was found slumped over the steering wheel.

Prosecutors say Shelton was a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang. They say police found a loaded gun and $45,000 in cash at Shelton’s home. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities say Zottola had ties to the Bonanno crime family. He was gun downed while sitting in his vehicle. His 41-year-old son, Salvatore Zottola, survived a shooting in July. He suffered several gunshot wounds to his torso, his left hand and graze wounds to his head.