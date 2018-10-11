Students living with mold on campus at SUNY Old Westbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Students at SUNY Old Westbury on Long Island are living with mold.

“It’s on my shoes, in my notebook, these hats we wear these on our head and didn’t even know, it’s disgusting,” said 21-year old Alan McDonald, a senior at the college.

He told PIX11 Thursday that mold took over his room last month and school staff has been slow on helping with the problem.

“I went to the doctor and they told me these are symptoms being exposed to mold and my asthma came back,” he said as she showed us the residue left behind in his room from the mold even after the room was cleaned.

And he isn’t the only student at Woodlands Residence Halls with the mold problem, other students have shared photos, showing their rashes and damaged clothes.

According to school spokesperson, Michael Kinane, who admits there is a mold outbreak and the problem stems from all the recent rain in the area.

“Every time we learn of an incident it’s cleaned, the rooms are repainted and we e courage students if they see something tell us,” said Kinane.

“We’re doing the best we can given the circumstances Mother Nature has handed us.”

On Wednesday, PIX11 uncovered mold problems at William Paterson University in N.J.

Students at both schools saying more should be done to keep them safe.

Students want to be moved out of their rooms and reimbursed for their damaged clothes.

According to school staff, they are moving students who need to be moved out into other rooms and they are looking into whether they will reimburse students for damaged clothes.