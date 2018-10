Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” returns for its fourth and final season.

Although the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning show has been a critic favorite, the show’s creator and star, Rachel Bloom said she would only do four season, and she’s staying true to her word.

Bloom chats with Oji about the journey — all with a little singing.

Catch "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" on PIX11 Fridays at 9 p.m.