Pomonok Houses families say they are worried about their safety

QUEENS -- Every day, Andrea Waring says she worries someone will just walk into her building, she says the back door to her building at the Pomonok Houses is always broken.

“I don’t know who comes in here at night,” Waring said.

Also, some families complain some of the lights are broken outside.

“It’s very scary very scary,” Waring said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says the are fixing the back door, that continues to be vandalized. Also the lighting, and a resident's bathroom that needs repairs will be fixed, too.

