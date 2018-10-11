Police arrest man accused of groping 2 young girls in Queens

CORONA, Queens — Authorities have arrested the man accused of groping two young girls in Queens.

Noe Angel Soriano Cruz was taken into custody Wednesday and faces charges of two counts of sex abuse, said police.

Soriano Cruz allegedly touched a 13-year-old inappropriately on Oct. 9 as she was walking along the vicinity of 45th Avenue and Junction Boulevard in Corona before running away.

Following investigation, police said he is also linked to an earlier incident where a 10-year-old girl was groped on the sidewalk along Roosevelt Avenue and 104th Street on Oct. 3.

No injuries were reported, said police.