NJ could see up to 4 inches of rain from Michael remnants

TRENTON, N.J. — Rain spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Michael is falling across most of New Jersey.

Forecasters say the state could see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain from the storm, with eastern and southern areas seeing the highest amounts.

The rain began falling Thursday morning and was expected to continue for most of the day. Forecasters warn that heavy downpours could occur late Thursday afternoon and evening, spurring the possibility of flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Strong winds are also expected Thursday, with gusts of up to 50 mph. That could bring down trees, limbs and power lines.

The rain should end by Friday morning. But colder air will then move in, with highs only in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.