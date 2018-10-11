New safety plan announced at Horizon Juvenile Center after violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — After two weeks of violent clashes inside the Horizon Juvenile Center, New York City officials announced several reforms Thursday to improve security and teen engagement inside the facility

Movement in the hallways will be limited to reduce possible fights, classroom furniture will be secured to the floor, family visits will be made easier and program staff will be increased to keep young people engaged.

The changes were announced by the Administration for Children’s Services and the Department of Correction.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed Horizon saying there are challenges, but “we have got to create a consistent secure environment and we will do that."

One hundred teens were relocated to Horizon from Rikers Island as part of the city’s effort to remove minors from adult jails.