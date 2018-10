Michael responsible for Georgia death, official says

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An official with an emergency management agency says Tropical Storm Michael is responsible for a child’s death in Georgia.

News outlets report Seminole County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Brooks says someone called 911 as the storm passed through the area and reported the death. WMAZ-TV quotes Brooks as saying a tree fell onto a home Wednesday afternoon and killed an 11-year-old girl. Authorities have not released her identity.

Brooks says responding crews reached the home after nightfall due to clear downed power lines, poles and trees.

Early Thursday, the eye of Michael was about 25 miles east of Macon in central Georgia. The storm had top sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the northeast at 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the core of Michael will move across central and eastern Georgia Thursday morning, and then over southern and central South Carolina later in the day.