Massage therapist faces new charges of sex abuse, police say

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A massage therapist who had been accused of sexually assaulting several customers at Long Island day spas was arrested Thursday after additional customers came forward, accusing him of sexual abuse, Suffolk County police said.

Matthew Widener, 33, was initially arrested on Aug. 28 after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately as she was getting a massage at the Karasmatic Day Spa in Bayport on Aug. 12.

The following week, Widener was taken into custody for two additional reported incidents of sexually abusing customers at Elements Massage in Smithtown, police said.

Widener was arrested Thursday after three more victims came forward, accusing the massage therapist of sexually abusing them at the day spas he was employed at, said police. Authorities said Widener inappropriately touched two women at the Karasmatic Day Spa and another at Elements Massage between Oct. 2017 and May 2018.

He faces charges, including three counts of third-degree sex abuse and three counts of forcible touching.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Widener to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.