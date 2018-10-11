Man fatally struck by garbage truck in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn— A man was fatally struck by a garbage truck, police said Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Eastern Parkway around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a man laying on the roadway suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.