Flash flood watch in effect for tri-state area as remnants of tropical storm Michael approaches

Nw York — A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday night for much of the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will continue throughout Thursday morning and become heavy at times in the afternoon.

As remnants from tropical storm Michael barrels toward the northeast from Virginia and North Carolina showers and a few thunderstorms could develop.

According to the NWS, the storms could also produce gusty winds late Thursday afternoon in and around the greater New York City metropolitan area.

A Flood Watch is in effect for today as a surge of tropical moisture ahead of #Michael will interact with an approaching cold front to bring heavy showers and a few thunderstorms today & tonight. Average rainfall of 1.5-2" are expected today with localized swaths of 3-5" possible pic.twitter.com/FFZpiHYzW6 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 11, 2018

Expect temperatures to reach a warm and humid 75 degrees Thursday, PIX11 weather team said.

Forecasters said tonight will be cloudy with periods of heavy rain and a low temperature of 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs followed by cloudiness with rain early Friday, then a gradual clearing by Friday afternoon.