Church vandalized in Manhattan; cops investigating as a hate crime

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are investigating vandalism at a Manhattan church as a hate crime.

On Sept. 23, police received reports about profanity and lewd images written on four church doors at the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church at Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights.

Surveillance photos show a man writing on the door the night of the incident.

The individual is described to be a male, about 5-feet-8-inches, and 30 years old with a full beard and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, a white sweatshirt and black sneakers.

