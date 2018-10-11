Arrest made in hit-and-run drag race death of NJ vice principal

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run drag race death of a beloved New Jersey high school principal over the weekend.

Authorities say 21-year-old Piscataway man Freddy S. Garcia Jr., 21, was arrested and charged Thursday in the death of 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison, who was struck by a car that was allegedly drag racing.

Harrison was struck shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Piscataway. The New Brunswick High School vice principal was walking to a relative’s house from the Edison train station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and prosecutors say multiple vehicles were drag racing at the time, and they believe one of the vehicles involved struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

Surveillance video released by the Middlesex County prosecutor shows three cars drag racing. Investigators believe the drivers are part of 78 Imports, a car club that participates in drag racing on public roads.

Garcia is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the first degree, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the second degree, causing death while driving with a suspended license in the third degree, hindering in the third degree, and false reports to law enforcement in the fourth degree.

In addition, Garcia was issued 12 motor vehicular summonses which include reckless driving, careless driving, racing on highway, leaving the scene involving personal injury, failure to report collision, failure to keep right, suspended driver, unlicensed driver, unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle, fictitious plates, and no inspection sticker.

A former college football player, Harrison was an educator for more than two decades.

The funeral for Harrison is set for Monday morning.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Robbins at (732) 562-7652 or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.