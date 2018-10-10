Woman groped, attacked in Harlem park: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — A woman was groped and attacked in a Harlem park on Sunday.

At about 6:15 a.m., police said a man approached a 32-year-old woman as she was sleeping inside Marcus Garvey Park.

He proceeded to touch the victim’s buttocks over her cloths and cut her pants with a sharp object, police said.

The victim woke up and screamed, resisting the attack, said cops.

The alleged attacker fled the scene.

