What would police do if a gunman opened fire in NYC? Realistic training shows the reaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, NJ — Throughout the New York metro area, police protect residents in ways that many don’t realize until there’s a crisis. A close-up look at law enforcement training on Wednesday for a crisis situation shows how intense and necessary that readiness is.

The Port Authority Police Department invited PIX11 News to its active shooter interception training. It was led by the PAPD Emergency Services Unit, but brought together officers from a variety of PAPD commands as well as officers from departments in Paramus, Northvale and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey, as well as officers of the NYPD.

“By training with [them], those mutual aid partners are in step with the training that the Port Authority [Police] puts forward," said Chief Emilio Gonzales, who oversees all operations of the entire PAPD.