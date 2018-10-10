Thousands look for NJ Amazon jobs in wake of pay increase announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, NJ— Thousands came to the Crowne Plaza Newark Airport Hotel looking for Amazon jobs Wednesday.

The tech and retail giant recently pledged to raise all warehouse worker salaries to $15 an hour. Amazon said in a statement at the time that the changes meant "compensation will be more immediate and predictable."

Dovetailing off that announcement, 9,000 seasonal Amazon opportunities are now available across the state of New Jersey.

“I’ve been working retail for the last decade making $8-an-hour $10-an-hour, and the fact that it would be a jump to 15 would be life-changing for me,” said one Jersey City resident braving the long line at the job fair.

Amazon even hired some people on the spot. Caniyah Tretola got one of those jobs.

“It means everything, because I needed it badly,” Tretola said.

She will be working in a warehouse though the holidays, and perhaps beyond.

Many more jobs with Amazon are still available. The company encourages people to apply online as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.