‘The Velvet Underground Experience’ exhibit spotlights the band’s deep NYC roots

GREENWICH VILLAGE — The Velvet Underground has left an indelible mark on music and now the band’s story is being told at a new exhibit “The Velvet Underground Experience” in Greenwich Village, just blocks away from where they first performed.

“The idea was really to show the roots of the velvets in New York and their artistic entourage,” music journalist Christian Fevret told PIX11 News.

Fevret curated the exhibit that he hopes exposes the band to a new generation - especially considering the various artists that have sampled the work of Lou Reed and John Cale over the years.

“I think here we take them by the hand and show them where it comes from,” he said.

From never-before-seen photos to interactive experiences that allow you to sit back and “plug-in,” the exhibit attempts to transport visitors to a city the band came to know and love in 1965.

“All these pictures I think, give a good idea of what was New York at that moment,” Fevret said.

It was at the Cafe Bizarre - a watering hole in Greenwich Village which today is a parking lot, where Reed and Cale performed and first connected with Andy Warhol who catapulted their careers.

“It really was at the Café Bizarre that changed everything for the velvets,” he said.

The exhibit is accompanied by a series of events happening at the venue including live concerts, screenings, talks and more.

The Velvet Underground experience runs till December 30. For more information, visit this site.