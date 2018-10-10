Subway riders deal with detours and shuttle buses during overnight and weekend work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the transit system that runs 24 hours a day. Most of the time.

A record number of repair and improvement projects are in motion and in the works along the MTA New York City Transit System.

Two busy lines have major service changes throughout October and November.

7 Train and L Train riders are dealing with detours and shuttle buses.

L train riders will find weeknight closures beginning at 10:45 p.m. through the end of November.

Look up specific subway service changes on the transit website. It allows riders to access projects planned for future dates.

Shuttle buses are being provided along three routes serving the L train stops and connecting to the J train.

Weekend closures along the L run every weekend in October and two weekends in the middle of November. The transit agency says the work is in prepartion for the major tunnel work that begins in April. Stations and tracks are being worked on. An elevator is being installed at the Bedford Avenue stop in Williamsburg.

The 7 train also has weekend closures in October. It will not run from Queensboro Plaza to Manhattan's 34th St-Hudson Yards. Shuttle buses are running into Long Island City.

The project to install Communication-Based Train Control, which will allow more trains to run, is being wrapped up.