Redesign proposed for Northern Boulevard in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens — On International Walk-to-School Day, city officials are announcing big changes coming to Northern Boulevard in Queens.

However, those who have demanded changes to the street may have to wait a little longer because the process will start with public hearings this month.

Beginning this week, the NYPD will begin a seven-week enforcement program going along the 11-mile span of Northern Boulevard, according to NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

The program, called the High Visibility Enforcement program, will run from October first through Thanksgiving.

There have been ten fatalities since 2017 which prompted the city to taking a hard look at the 6 lanes of traffic and pedestrian crossing along the menacing boulevard.

In April, a 9-year-old was killed as he crossed the boulevard with his grandmother. Five months later, two MTA buses collided killing three people, police said.

The DOT announced the following design workshop locations this month along the western end of the corridor:

Monday October 15, 2018

Jackson Heights/Elmhurst

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Location: Louis Armstrong Middle School, 32-02 Junction Blvd

Monday October 22, 2018

Astoria/Woodside

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Location: P.S. 151 Mary D. Carter School, 50-05 31st Ave

Monday October 29th

Astoria/Long Island City

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Location: PS 166, 33-09 35th Ave