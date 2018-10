Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Paula Barbier, who lived at the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side, survived an early morning fire Wednesday.

Barbier was worried about where her family will live.

“We are displaced," Barbier said. "I don’t know where we are going to stay. We can’t get an answer from NYCHA."

After our story, NYCHA spokesperson says they have placed the Barbier family in a new apartment.

