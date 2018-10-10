NJ vice principal killed by cars drag racing

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Authorities are seeking information regarding people involved in a New Jersey drag race that led to the death of a pedestrian over the weekend.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Piscataway police say 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison was struck shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Piscataway. The New Brunswick High School vice principal was walking to a relative’s house from the Edison train station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and prosecutors say multiple vehicles were drag racing at the time, and they believe one of the vehicles involved struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

The school district said grief counselors would be available for students, faculty and staff.