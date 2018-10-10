Michael Bloomberg changes party affiliation, re-registers as Democrat

NEW YORK — Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he is changing his voter registration to Democrat.

Bloomberg made the announcement Wednesday morning:

“At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs,” he wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bov3faaggzG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His change is seen as a possible move to running for president in 2020.

Bloomberg, 76, did not say when he might make a decision on running for president. He served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. He twice flirted with running for president as an independent candidate.

Bloomberg has thrown money and support behind Democrats and is attacking Republicans on abortion and gun policies.

Associated Press contributed to this report.