MIDTOWN — Police are searching for the two men accused of stabbing another man in Midtown Wednesday morning.

Cops received a call at about 4:30 a.m. and arrived at West 46th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown to find a man stabbed multiple times in the torso, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities are searching for the two men allegedly involved in the attack.

They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The cause of the stabbing was not immediately known.