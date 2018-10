UPPER WEST SIDE — Five people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at an Upper West Side apartment early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Officials received reports about the blaze that started on the sixth floor of 830 Columbus Ave. shortly after 5 a.m.

Images show flames coming from the nine-story apartment building and fire trucks surrounding the block.

The fire has since been declared under control.

Five civilians suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.