2 young girls groped in Queens; cops search for alleged attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Queens — Authorities are searching for the man accused of groping two young girls in Queens within a few days from each other.

On Tuesday, police said a man touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in the vicinity of 45th Avenue and Junction Boulevard in Corona at about 8:20 a.m. He fled east on 45th Avenue.

Police believe the same man allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl on Oct. 3.

At about 3:30 p.m., the girl was standing on the sidewalk along Roosevelt Avenue and 104th Street when she was groped, said cops. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).