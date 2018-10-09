Trash is taking over Castle Hill NYCHA buildings inside and outside, families say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE HILL, The Bronx -- A viewer who says he is a NYCHA caretaker at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, reached out to PIX11 News for help. He says his building development needs more workers to clean up inside and outside the 14 buildings of the complex.

“I’ve lived here more than 40 years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Roxy Reid, of the Castle Hill Houses.

Old furniture and trash littered the lobby of 530 Olmstead Ave. An old washing machine and sofa were spotted in the back of the building.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they cleaned up the building inside and outside.

PIX11 news will keep going back to check to make sure it stays clean.

